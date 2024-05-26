Man arrested after at least 5 people shot in San Fernando, police say

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested after at least five people were shot and injured at a home in San Fernando, authorities said.

Officers with the San Fernando Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshot victims at a home on Orange Grove Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found four victims with gunshot wounds. A fifth victim was later found at a hospital, where authorities determined he drove himself.

A 61-year-old man believed to be responsible for the shooting barricaded himself inside his home.

During the subsequent standoff, police say Martin Rodriguez shot at an LAPD helicopter that was circling overhead. Nobody else was injured before he was eventually taken into custody.

Rodriguez was booked on seven charges of attempted murder, one charge of criminal threats, one chart of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one charge of shooting at an aircraft. He is being held on $9.8 million bail.

The relationship between Rodriguez and the shooting victims is unclear. Additional details about what led up to the gunfire or information about the victims' conditions were not immediately released.