Light rail project connecting Van Nuys to Sylmar gets $893 million federal grant

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new Metro transit line appears to be coming to the San Fernando Valley thanks to a big federal grant for light-rail service connecting Van Nuys to Sylmar.

The East San Fernando Valley light-rail transit would bring back trains down Van Nuys Boulevard. The last time that happened was in 1952.

"Over 70 years ago, the last red car rolled out of the San Fernando Valley and headed for the scrap heap," Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian said Friday at a press conference announcing a nearly $900 million grant.

This would bring modern trains and 11 stations. The new line would start at the Metro G station at Van Nuys and move north through Panorama City, Pacoima and eventually end at the Sylmar Metrolink Station. Proponents say this is needed for the people who live and work here.

"What would it mean to create more access, more reliability, not just more affordability, but more quality transit options for the working people of the San Fernando Valley," Sen. Alex Padilla said.

Officials announced an $893 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that will start the construction of the project.

"This has been a region that has been overlooked with high-speed transit capacity and investment," said Veronica Vanterpool, acting administrator of the Federal Transit Administration. "This will be the first rail line in the heart of a region that has called for this better-quality transit for a very long time."

Officials say about 35,000 people a day are expected to ride the new train. They feel it will make commutes faster and take cars off the roads.

The planned completion date for this project is scheduled for the year 2031.