San Fernando Valley scammers targeting the elderly with sleight-of-hand jewelry scam, LAPD says

The suspects, who allegedly swap real jewelry with fake pieces while distracting their targets, are accused of targeting more than 140 victims in the L.A. area.

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are issuing a warning about a team of jewelry thieves targeting elderly people in the San Fernando Valley. They're accused of ripping off more than 140 people.

Police say the suspects approach their victims and start a seemingly friendly conversation. Then, while their target is distracted, they use quick sleight-of-hand to slip off their jewelry and replace it with a fake.

"This is particularly sensitive to me and close to my heart as my mother-in-law, who lives in Orange County, was a victim of this three years ago," said LAPD Capt. Aaron Ponce.

Surveillance images released by LAPD show a couple of the suspects in the group -- described by police as Eastern European based on the accents victims described -- accused of targeting more than 140 victims in the L.A. area.

The thieves target the elderly during the day. According to police, the suspects will spot their target wearing jewelry and immediately approach them and engage them in friendly conversation.

While talking to the victim, they'll quickly remove the victim's jewelry and exchange it for a piece of fake gold jewelry. The suspects then speed away in a black or white SUV, according to LAPD.

"Like, 'Hey, I need directions.' You know, it just depends on how the conversation goes. If the victim goes right to the vehicle, it's within seconds that they do the exchange, and the victims never feel it, and that's how good they are," said LAPD Det. Luz Montero.

Police are asking residents to have a conversation with their elderly family and friends about the scheme.

"Pay attention to your surroundings. Look out for individuals or vehicles that may be following you. Avoid engaging with strangers who approach you in a vehicle or on foot," LAPD LT. Samer Issa said. "If you engage strangers in friendly conversations, keep your distance."