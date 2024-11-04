Powerful winds topple large tree in San Fernando as red flag warning remains in effect

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Powerful winds are gusting through parts of the Southern California Monday, and they've already caused some damage.

A large tree fell along Fox Street in San Fernando and landed in between two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

"The winds are very strong and the reason is the proximity to the Foothills over there. It just whips down the side of my house, and I can hear the chimes all night," said a resident named Cara.

The winds are driving up concerns about possible wildfires and an even stronger Santa Ana wind event anticipated for later this week. Here's what you need to know.

Red flag warning in effect

A red flag warning of critical fire danger conditions will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday in the San Gabriel Mountains, the 14 Freeway corridor, the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Calabasas, the San Fernando Valley and Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts topping 50 mph were recorded in the early morning hours Monday in the Santa Monica and San Gabriel Mountains as the "moderate'' Santa Ana wind event kicked in.

The winds are expected to gradually diminish through the afternoon and evening hours.

"Peak gusts are generally in the 30 to 50 mph range across typical wind prone area of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Malibu coast, except the Los Angeles County mountains where gusts of 50 to 70 mph are being observed,'' said the NWS.

Humidity levels were expected to fall to between 10% and 20% Monday afternoon, exacerbating the fire concerns.

What should SoCal expect?

The area is expected to get a respite from the winds on Tuesday, with a "stronger, more widespread and longer duration Santa Ana wind event which will likely bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind-prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday.''

Most areas that were under red flag warnings Monday will be under a fire weather watch from late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon, along with the Antelope Valley Foothills and San Gabriel Valley.

But the fire weather watch will likely be upgraded to red flag warnings as the wind event unfolds, forecasters said.

When will the Santa Ana winds die down?

Winds are expected to die down again by Thursday afternoon, with calmer weather anticipated for the weekend.

High winds could cause power shutoffs

As is typical with Santa Ana wind events, Southern California Edison officials warned that some residents may be subjected to "Public Safety Power Shutoffs,'' in which electricity is cut to some areas experiencing particularly high winds to reduce the possibility of fires being sparked by damaged equipment.

As of late Monday morning, about three dozen SCE customers in Los Angeles County had their electricity cut due to the Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, while more than 35,600 customers in L.A. County and 8,100 in Orange County were in areas under consideration for power cuts.

Firefighters urge people to stay safe

Residents are being asked to avoid any activity that could spark a fire. Firefighters say the smallest spark can be dangerous.

"Pay attention to the fire burn bans," explained Sheila Kelliher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. "If you're not allowed to burn, don't. If you are somebody who works with heavy equipment and machinery, make sure there's no chains hanging from your trailers, they cause sparks."

"Everything is as dry as it can be because it's been baking in the summer all summer long, and all of a sudden, those Santa Ana winds start to blow, that's what gets us," she added. "That's what puts everything into alignment."

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.