Santa Anita Park to host annual Derby Day 5K this weekend

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're looking for a family friendly event this weekend, head over to Santa Anita Park for its annual Derby Day 5K.

The race kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. and takes you through the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden.

After the race, you and your family can enjoy a post-race party, which will include horse races, live music and a beer fest for those 21 and older.

"It's going to be the most exciting racing," said longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert. "You're going to see the best horses in California compete to get into the Kentucky Derby, which will run a month from now. It's the only place where you can really get close to the horses."

All participants will get a finisher's medal, shirt, admission to the horse races, and more.

For more information, visit the Derby Day website.