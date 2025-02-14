Person of interest sought in murder of 23-year-old CalArts student found dead in her Newhall condo

NEWHALL, Calif.. (CNS) -- Authorities sought the public's assistance Thursday in locating a person of interest in the killing of a 23-year-old art student from China who was slain in a Newhall condominium complex.

Sheriff's homicide investigators responded around 6:45 p.m. Feb. 4 to the Vista Condominium Complex in the 21300 block of Nandina Lane and found Menghan Zhuang suffering from upper body injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials said Zhuang was acquainted with the person of interest, described as a man in his 20s who was seen entering her condo the previous night, and was later seen exiting from her second-floor bedroom window the afternoon she was found.

Investigators released photos Thursday of Zhuang and the person of interest in hopes of generating tips leading to the man.

According to the sheriff's department, Zhuang was a Chinese national with a student visa, and she was studying art at the California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita. Investigators determined her death "was not a random act of violence," but a motive was unknown.

Sheriff's officials said the county Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on a motion to establish a $20,000 reward for information leading to the person who killed Zhuang.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.