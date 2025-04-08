Santa Monica won't host beach volleyball for 2028 LA Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games

The city of Santa Monica will not be hosting beach volleyball for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic games, the city announced Tuesday.

The city of Santa Monica will not be hosting beach volleyball for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic games, the city announced Tuesday.

The city of Santa Monica will not be hosting beach volleyball for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic games, the city announced Tuesday.

The city of Santa Monica will not be hosting beach volleyball for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic games, the city announced Tuesday.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Santa Monica will not be hosting beach volleyball for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic games, the city announced Tuesday.

LA28 and the city of Santa Monica were unable to "agree to terms around community benefits, operational details and financial guarantees," according to the city.

After nearly two years of negotiations, LA28 informed the city that it planned to host beach volleyball elsewhere.

"While we're disappointed that an agreement was not realized, we remain eager to share in the excitement the Olympics will bring to our region and are looking forward to being a regional partner in this historic event," said Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete in a press release.

The city said it will now focus on bringing economic opportunities to Santa Monica surrounding the games.

The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will kick off in Los Angeles on July 14, 2028.