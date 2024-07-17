Santa Monica police drones help catch car thief in action at beach parking lot

Video released by the Santa Monica police department shows a drone spot and lead officers to a car thief in action.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Monica police have invested in a drones to help fight crime in their city.

Over the busy July 4 holiday weekend, one of their drones caught a car theft suspect in the act.

In the video, the drone spots a man in a backpack casing a busy parking lot at the beach.

He removes tools from his sweatshirt and punches out the lock on an SUV, then slides into the driver's seat.

The drone operator alerted nearby patrol units. When they arrived the man was already inside another vehicle, a pickup truck.

The drone operator was able to direct officers right to the man. They arrested him and found numerous stolen items in his possession.

He's being charged with burglary and other theft related crimes.