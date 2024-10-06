Santa Monica police officer released from hospital after stabbing attack

The suspect, described only as a man in his 30s, was shot and killed by polce at the scene.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Monica police officer was released from a hospital Sunday after he was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack.

"We are pleased to announce that our officer has been released from the hospital and is now home, focusing on recovery,'' the Santa Monica Police Department said Sunday afternoon. "We are all grateful for his dedication to protecting our community and will do everything we can to help him and his family through the hard work of recovering from this attack."

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday outside police headquarters on Olympic Drive.

Santa Monica PD Chief Ramon Batista said the officer was in front of the station, gathering information from a resident about an ongoing case. He said at that moment, the suspect, described only as a man in his 30s, suddenly interrupted the conversation.

"It was in that moment that the man unexpectedly, and without warning, attacked the officer," said Batista. " [ He ] pulled a large knife from his clothing and attacked and stabbed

the officer."

He said the officer then drew his weapon and went around the corner of the building. That's when the suspect followed him and "continued the attack."

"It was in that area, the side of the building, that an officer-involved shooting occurred," said Batista.

The suspect died at the scene, according to the police chief.

"In Santa Monica, we pride ourselves in trying to keep our city safe," said Batista. "Unfortunately, we've had a very serious series of events that have occurred in our city since this summer. Nonetheless, our officers are going to continue the work of going out there, providing public safety to our residents, every single day."

The Santa Monica Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to ensure that policy and procedures were followed during the officer-involved shooting. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will also be investigating this incident.