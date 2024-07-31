Alhambra police warn public about fake parking ticket scam

Alhambra police are showing examples of fraudulent and legitimate parking tickets issued in their city.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California criminals have come up with a new way to target drivers.

Scammers are printing up fake parking tickets and leaving them on windshields, with a QR code to a malicious website.

Police in Alhambra are warning the public about the new scam popping up in their city.

"Scammers create QR codes to trick people into visiting a fraudulent website or downloading malware that compromises their personal information," the Alhambra Police Department warns.

The department posted pictures of what a legitimate parking ticket in the city of Alhambra looks like, noting that it lists a website connected to the city.

Anyone who spots a potentially fraudulent ticket in Alhambra is asked to contact police there at (626)570-5119. In other cities, please contact the local police department.

