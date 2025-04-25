School police officers end up in middle of high school fight in Highland, video shows

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A fight that broke out at a high school in the Inland Empire ended with San Bernardino school police officers coming under assault themselves.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at Entrepreneur High School in Highland, and an eyewitness captured the moments on video.

The officers were trying to break up the fight in the school's parking lot, and when they moved in to separate the fighters, even more joined in.

One person even grabbed the female officer by the hair and pulled her away. A male officer who responded was also struck a few times.

Several people were eventually handcuffed.

Eyewitness News reached out to the San Bernardino school police and the school's superintendent for more information on what started the fight.