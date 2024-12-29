Scooter rider dies after crash leaves him trapped under axle of SUV in Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man riding a scooter was killed Saturday in a crash involving a teen driver in Canoga Park that left him trapped under an SUV, police said.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Owensmouth Avenue near the Westfield Topanga mall.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 17-year-old driver was leaving the mall, making a right turn, when he hit the scooter rider.

" [ The rider ] actually collided with the ground and slid under the car, and then the car drove over him," said an LAPD Sgt. Vostad, who spoke with reporters on the scene.

First responders found the victim trapped under the axle of an SUV, according to the fire department.

Vostad said investigators are looking for surveillance video as they continue to investigate who was at fault.