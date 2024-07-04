Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sex trafficking allegations in lawsuit filed by former porn star

This is at least the 10th lawsuit filed against Combs alleging physical abuse and sex trafficking

NEW YORK -- Sean "Diddy" Combs faced new sex trafficking allegations Wednesday in a lawsuit by a former porn star that also named a woman accused of being to "Diddy" what Ghislaine Maxwell was to Jeffrey Epstein.

Adria English, who performed under the name Omunique, said she "has lived her adult life with the memories of being trapped in a cycle of sex trafficking she never asked to be a part of and was chosen because Defendant Combs knew he could groom her."

According to the lawsuit, English met Combs while she was working as a dancer at the Hustler Club in New York. Her then-boyfriend, an aspiring model, auditioned for Sean John and was told he could work if English agreed to dance at parties Combs hosted in the Hamptons and Miami.

"Plaintiff did not agree to a lifetime of aftermath of being used as a sexual pawn for the pleasure and financial benefit of others," the lawsuit said.

English said she was made to drink alcohol and consume drugs and then "passed off" to be sexually assaulted.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, also named a Tamiko Thomas, a woman accused of facilitating Combs's alleged sex trafficking operation.

"Defendant Thomas was to Defendant Combs as Ghislaine Maxwell was to Jeffrey Epstein," the lawsuit said. "Without Defendant Thomas, a woman using her inherent goodwill as a woman to gain the trust of another woman, coordinating and acting as an avatar for Defendant Combs, Defendant Combs would be unable to execute his corrupt sex trafficking organization."