Search for 4 missing US soldiers now a recovery mission: Lithuanian minister of defense

The search for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabrad, Lithuania, has shifted from rescue to recovery mission, according to Lithuania's minister of defense.

The soldiers, who are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, went missing on Tuesday, the Army said, and the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the soldiers were operating at the time was found submerged in water in a training area on Wednesday.

Recovery efforts continue for four missing U.S. soldiers near the spot where their Hercules armored vehicle was found submerged at a training range in Pabrade, Lithuania AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

"Most likely, the M88 drove into the swamp," Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told ABC News via phone on Thursday. "It has the capacity to swallow large objects ... this vehicle, weighing up to 70 tons, may have just gone diagonally to the bottom."

The vehicle may be 5 meters below the surface, Sakaliene said.

Crews are pushing through "a mix of muddy water and sludge" amid the "complicated" recovery, Sakaliene said.

"Hundreds of people are working around the clock -- American armed forces, our rescue services and private companies," Sakaliene said. "We have helicopters in the air, divers, firefighters, canal excavation machines -- hundreds and hundreds of people."

"Our Army divers are there, but even they are struggling," Sakaliene said.

"Weve narrowed the location down ... but we still have to keep digging," she said. "We brought a huge, long-range excavation machine and a canal cleaner to move the mud and water. Then we have to hook the vehicle, drag it out and see if there are bodies or materials inside."

The search is also taking longer because the area is dangerous; a high-pressure gas pipeline runs under the ground where the Army vehicle sunk, Sakaliene said.

"We had to depressurize it before bringing in heavy equipment," Sakaliene said. "We had to build a kind of alley, so the heavy machines could come through safely."

Sakaliene said the Lithuanians will remain dedicated to the recovery.

"Working with American soldiers has always been close to our hearts," she said. "They are not just allies -- they are family to us."