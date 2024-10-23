Search for attempted kidnapping suspect who sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl and then trying to kidnap her in Wilmington.

The incident happened Monday around 3:15 p.m. as the young girl was walking near M Street and Gulf Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

That's when "the suspect approached her from behind, fondled her breasts, and attempted to remove her from the area," the department said in a press release. However, the alleged kidnapping attempt was thwarted by nearby residents who intervened.

The suspect was able to drive away in a gray Nissan Kicks with a spare wheel on the rear passenger side.

He was described as a man between 20-30 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (310) 726-7900.