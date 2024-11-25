Search underway for inmate who walked away from Santa Fe Springs reentry program

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for an inmate who authorities say walked away from a reentry program in Santa Fe Springs.

Christina Hammond, 34, left the Female Community Reentry Program just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities say surveillance footage showed her leaving through a side door before climbing over a gate.

Her ankle monitor was found near her bed.

Hammond was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray sweatpants, gloves and carrying a blue bag.

She was serving a five-year sentence for an assault conviction and was set to be released in Dec. 2025.