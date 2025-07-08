24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
4 children hospitalized after Westchester crash; search underway for driver who fled

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 4:29PM
Search underway for woman who left 4 children after Westchester crash
Four children were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after they were in a car crash in Westchester and the driver ran away.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four children were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after they were in a car crash in Westchester and the driver ran away.

The solo-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Sepulveda Boulevard near 96th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A woman crashed into the median on the southbound lanes and then fled the scene on foot with the children who were in the car at the time.

At some point after, police say the woman flagged someone down to call an ambulance but she didn't go with the kids.

All of the children were taken to the hospital. Additional details on their injuries were not available.

Police are now searching for that woman.

