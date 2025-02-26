Search warrant served at Huntington Park City Hall, authorities say

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A search warrant was served at Huntington Park City Hall on Wednesday, according to the city's police department.

Authorities said the search warrant was served by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Additional details were not available, but it was not part of a police department investigation.

In a statement, Huntington Park officials said the following:

"The City of Huntington Park acknowledges that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has made visits to current and former city officials. The city is committed to cooperating fully with the District Attorney'soffice throughout this process and remains dedicated to resolving the matter promptly and transparently."