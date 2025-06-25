Security guard dies after being shot in the head outside Anaheim bar; search for suspect underway

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A security guard was shot and killed outside a bar in Anaheim and police are still searching for the person responsible.

Salvador Ramirez was shot in the head outside of 99 Bottles & Cocktails on Katella Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The 48-year-old Fountain Valley man was on duty at the time.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital and died Monday evening.

He is survived by his wife and their five children, according to a GoFundMe page.

The suspected shooter was seen running from the area, but an arrest has not been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's department at (714) 647-7000.