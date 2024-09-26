Semi-truck carrying lithium-ion batteries overturns, sparks fire in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (CNS) -- A semi-truck carrying large lithium-ion batteries overturned Thursday in San Pedro, sparking a fire and hazardous materials concerns while also forcing a closure of the 47 Freeway and the Vincent Thomas Bridge, causing major traffic backups in the area.

The crash was reported shortly before noon in the 900 block of North Seaside Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A hazardous materials team was sent to the scene, and fire crews assumed a defensive posture against the flames, fire officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries, evacuations or widespread hazardous warnings.

The 47 Freeway was closed between Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro on the west side of the Vincent Thomas Bridge and the 710 Freeway to the east. The closure prompted a major backup of traffic -- largely truck traffic -- in the area.

California Highway Patrol officials indicated that the Vincent Thomas Bridge could potentially remain closed for as long as 24 to 48 hours.

