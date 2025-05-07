Semi hits overpass on 5 Freeway in Sun Valley, sending concrete debris across lanes

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The southbound 5 Freeway was briefly shut down Wednesday morning after a semi-truck hit an overpass in the Sun Valley area, sending debris across lanes.

The incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at the Laurel Canyon Boulevard overcrossing, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details were limited, but it appears a semi-truck carrying a crane hit the crossing.

AIR7 was over the scene where chunks of concrete were knocked off the overpass and strewn across the right two lanes of the roadway.

Traffic on the freeway was fully stopped for a time, but the left lanes opened shortly after.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

