Semitruck overturns in crash on 210 Freeway in Azusa, leaving several lanes blocked

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A semitruck overturned in a crash early Friday on the 210 Freeway in Azusa, leaving several lanes blocked in both directions.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near Vernon Avenue.

Multiple vehicles struck the jackknifed big rig, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said. No injuries were reported.

The impact of the crash left the semitruck's trailer straddling the interstate's center median.

Traffic slowed to a crawl on both sides of the freeway as the morning commute got underway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.