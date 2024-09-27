WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Semitruck overturns in crash on 210 Freeway in Azusa, leaving several lanes blocked

KABC logo
Friday, September 27, 2024 12:48PM
Big rig overturns in crash on 210 Fwy in Azusa; several lanes blocked
A semitruck overturned in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Azusa, leaving several lanes blocked in both directions.

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A semitruck overturned in a crash early Friday on the 210 Freeway in Azusa, leaving several lanes blocked in both directions.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near Vernon Avenue.

Multiple vehicles struck the jackknifed big rig, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said. No injuries were reported.

The impact of the crash left the semitruck's trailer straddling the interstate's center median.

Traffic slowed to a crawl on both sides of the freeway as the morning commute got underway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW