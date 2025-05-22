The resolution will now head to the White House, where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it.

Senate votes to block California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035

The U.S. Senate is moving forward with an effort to block California's nation-leading standards for vehicle emissions.

The U.S. Senate is moving forward with an effort to block California's nation-leading standards for vehicle emissions.

The U.S. Senate is moving forward with an effort to block California's nation-leading standards for vehicle emissions.

The U.S. Senate is moving forward with an effort to block California's nation-leading standards for vehicle emissions.

WASHINGTON -- The Senate voted on Thursday to block California's first-in-the-nation rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 as lawmakers passed the first of three resolutions to roll back the state's vehicle emissions standards.

RELATED: What to know about the US Senate's effort to block vehicle-emission rules in California

The resolution will now head to the White House, where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it, along with two other measures blocking California's rules that the Senate is expected to pass. The House passed the three resolutions earlier this month.

The sweeping move to blunt the state's antipollution efforts comes after Senate Republicans established a new exception to the Senate filibuster on Wednesday to allow them to weigh in on the issue.

RELATED: US House votes to block California's 2035 ban on sale of new gas-powered cars

The votes could have a profound impact on California's longtime efforts to curb air pollution.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.