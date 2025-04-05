Seniors, veterans share concerns about future of Social Security: 'It's dreadful'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As fears continue to grow over how the new sweeping tariffs will impact Social Security benefits, a group of seniors and veterans rallied in Hollywood to demand transparency from the federal government.

"It's just a tough thing to think that your income flow based on your money might be interrupted," said Lincoln Zimmanck, who's collecting Social Security and is on a fixed income.

He was one of several people who gathered outside a Social Security office in Hollywood Friday. He's worried the tariffs could drive up prices on everyday essentials, making it even harder to make ends meet.

"Trying to make sure that your insurance stays covered ... your house and your car. It's dreadful. I don't want to lose sleep over it, but sometimes, you really have to think about that," he said.

The Social Security Administration is planning layoffs and moving more services online. Some worry it could make it harder for seniors to get in touch with the agency.

"You'll have much longer waits for appointments, and of course, for seniors who already might have mobility issues, longer trips to offices that might be open that would have longer lines," said Congresswoman Laura Friedman, who hosted Friday's event.

Geo Nicol worries about that issue as she considers applying for Social Security.

"40% of people for Social Security line up and try to do it over the phone, and it's worked great," she said. "Now, they're saying you have to come inside the office to sign up."

There is also a concern about people potentially losing their Social Security benefits. The Social Security Administration is responsible for monthly benefits for about 73 million Americans.

"I'm really concerned that it's going to be super difficult for me to even apply for my benefits," said Nicol.

"They've paid into Social Security, they deserve not just to get their benefits, but to be able to get someone on the phone right away to help them if they have a problem," said Friedman.

The Social Security Administration said nothing will change for those who are already receiving benefits, and in most cases, the only time anyone would have to come to an office is if they can't verify their identity online.