Practical tips for older adults to be prepared if disaster strikes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- September is National Preparedness Month, and it's especially important for older adults to think about what they need to be ready in the face of an emergency.

Experts offer some practical tips that could make a big difference if disaster strikes.

At any moment, the wind, water or the earth can drastically shift. When a natural disaster strikes, 76-year old Oma Singh knows what to do.

"Calm down. That's the first thing. Don't get excited. Focus," she said.

It's training she received at her local senior center, including how to prepare an emergency "go" bag.

"You put your medication, you put little clothes, food to eat, dry foods and water, " Singh said.

"By having a bag with all your important documents, emergency supplies, you can just head out the door and get ready to go," said Isaac Galindo with St. Barnabas Senior Services.

The California Department of Aging says the time for older adults to get prepared is now.

"So it's real important for older adults to be ready for that emergency, so it's important for them to plan ahead of time," said Connie Nakano with the California Department of Aging.

The first way to prepare? Get digitally connected. Many senior and community centers offer technology classes.

"Getting to use the emergency alerts and understand how to react to them," said Galindo.

Natural disasters can shut down power for days or weeks. Besides a "go" bag, you'll need a "stay" bag.

"So I'm ready for that big one," said 78-year-old Prince Junior.

His stay-at-home supplies include freeze dried food, bottled water, a flashlight, radio and a butane hot plate.

"If there's an earthquake and I don't have any electricity, I can warm up water for a cup of coffee with my butane burner," Junior said.

"Drop, Cover and Hold On" is how you can protect yourself from falling objects, but that can be tough for those who use walking aids.

"You're supposed to put the cane down first, and then it's a standard procedure, but for a walker or a wheelchair, you're supposed to lock the chair," said Galindo.

Once you've got your emergency kits and apps loaded, it's important to make a plan, and run through different scenarios.

"Don't go outside at the moment because it's dangerous.Don't use the elevator," said Singh.

Also, keep emergency shoes under your bed.

"You don't want to run out of your house barefooted. That's a no-no," said Junior.

"Older adults should have conversations with their caregivers and their family and friends so that they're aware of what their emergency plan is," said Nakano.

"They'll have a plan and they'll know what to do and that saves lives," said Galindo.

There are many resources on California Department of Aging's website, including an emergency preparedness guide. Just head to aging.ca.gov for more information.

