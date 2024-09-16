The full moon, also known as Harvest Moon, will arrive on Sept. 17.

September's full Supermoon will be a partial lunar eclipse: What to know

A new full moon is arriving in September, also known as "harvest moon" as summer comes to a close and fall is making its entrance.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this powerful and emotional lunar event.

In collaboration with J. Paul Getty Museum, Thomas will be participating in Getty's "Rising Signs: The Medieval Science of Astrology" exhibition during which he will be part of a panel in an online conversation on Oct. 3 to discuss the connection between medieval astrology and popular contemporary practice. Learn more about the event here.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the harvest moon.

When can you see the full harvest moon?

The full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:35 PM E.T., according to NASA.

The moon will appear full for about three days, from Monday evening through Thursday morning, the agency said, adding that this full moon will also feature a partial lunar eclipse.

What is lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon. This causes the Earth's shadow to fall on the moon, making it appear darkened and reddish.

For this particular event that takes place during the harvest moon, the moon will start entering the Earth's partial shadow at 8:41 PM E.T., and the full shadow at 10:13 PM, according to NASA.

The moon will finish exiting the full shadow at 11:16 PM and the partial shadow on Wednesday morning at 12:47 AM.

The harvest moon is also a supermoon

This year's full moon in September is also referred to as a supermoon, which occurs when a moon is at or near the closest point in its orbit, causing the harvest moon to look dramatically more radiant and larger than usual.

Why is it called the harvest moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states the full moon was named the harvest moon because for several evenings, the moon rises shortly after sunset, resulting in an overflow of bright moonlight soon after dusk.

This period became a customary aid to farmers during crop gathering.

The harvest moon can take place in September or October depending on its proximity to the autumnal equinox.

Another full moon that could also occur in September is known as corn moon which represents the period for gathering main staple crops of corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice, according to NASA.

What zodiac sign is harvest moon in September?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year, the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.

This year, the harvest moon is a lunar eclipse in Pisces, a water sign and the 12th and last zodiac on the wheel. It's on the opposite Axis from the earth sign, Virgo.

"This means that both zodiac signs hold ties to our health - physical or mental - as well the physical or spiritual world," Thomas said. "This duality grounds us in the practical while also opening us up to the divine, as well."

Rituals and manifestations to try during the harvest moon

Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.

To make the best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.

Thomas said it is never encouraged to manifest during an eclipse moon due to the energy being "incredibly chaotic, intense and high-powered."

"Lunar eclipses are three times more powerful and emotional than full moons," he added.

Thomas recommended asking questions of yourself and the universe to be an even more effective way of engaging this energy.

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:

How can I surrender to the flow of the universe?

How can I trust the natural rhythm of life and move gracefully?

How can I release my fears, inhibitions, traumas, and addictions?

How can I lift my spirit to its highest vibration?

Astrology horoscope for the harvest moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relax and recharge, Aries!

"This lunation could help you to truly tap into your innate psychic abilities and intuition," Thomas said. "Listen to what the universe is telling you."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get out and mingle, Taurus!

"You'll likely be surrounded by many friends, fans or followers!" according to Thomas who added, "this lunation spotlights your social network and connections, so you could be attending a milestone event or even meeting many new people."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The sky's the limit, Gemini!

"Get ready to soar higher toward the stars!" Thomas explained. "This lunation spotlights your professional world and could bring a promotion, award, accolade or new job offer. Hustle hard at this time; you'll get very far now."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Broaden your horizon, Cancer!

"As the lunation arrives, you could be propelled to swim into new territory," Thomas said. "This may energize you to book a flight and venture out or plan a fun vacation in the year to come."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A lucrative opportunity could be just around the corner, Leo!

"A big payout, bonus, scholarship, inheritance or benefits package could be swimming your way," Thomas added. "This could also bring news around your assets or investments."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Pay attention to your relationship, Virgo!

"A big turning point around a significant relationship could be at hand," Thomas said. "You may move in, make a long-term promise, commit, get engaged or even be wed."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Get busy and productive, Libra!

"The lunar eclipse is cranking your productivity up to hyper speed!" Thomas explained. "You may be polishing off a big project for your employer, taking on more responsibilities or even leaving one job to begin another."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Dive into the magic, Scorpio.

According to Thomas, "the lunar eclipse will sing like angels from above. Romance, passion, pleasure, art, beauty and fertility all shine at this time."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A change is on the horizon, Sagittarius!

"The lunar eclipse could cause a shift around your home, real estate, family or parents," Thomas said. "For instance, you may choose to move, redecorate or have a renovation."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Embrace the win, Capricorn!

"With this lunation energizing your mind, you could be debuting or working on a major intellectual, writing, speaking, advertising, branding or communications-related project," Thomas said.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A financial transition is underway, Aquarius!

"This lunar eclipse will likely not only bring money in - but also cause you to invest it in the right places, too," Thomas explained. "A raise, new client, new job offer or side hustle may appear near this time."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Own the spotlight, Pisces!

"A very important personal goal or dream may now be in reach - as well as a shift around a significant relationship," Thomas added. "Now is the moment to step into your power, assert yourself and show everyone why you're so beautiful, magical and unique."