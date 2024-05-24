81-year-old vandalism suspect arrested in Azusa, accused of victimizing neighbors with slingshot

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 81-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Azusa on suspicion of serial vandalism, accused of using a slingshot to victimize neighbors for nearly a decade.

The investigation began when the Azusa Police Department learned of a "quality of life" issue occurring in the 900 block of Enid Avenue, several blocks west of San Gabriel Avenue, according to a news release.

The agency's Directed Enforcement Unit conducted a "lengthy" investigation and learned that over the course of more than nine years, dozens of residents were victimized by a "serial slingshot shooter," the police statement said.

The suspect broke windows and windshields, and almost struck people with ball bearings, authorities said.

On Thursday, investigators served a search warrant in the neighborhood where the incidents had occurred. The suspect, identified as Azusa resident Prince King, was taken into custody, police said.

Ball bearings and a slingshot were found during a search of King's home, according to the statement.