As many as 20 injured, including child, after bus overturns in Lancaster, officials say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- As many as 20 people were injured, including at least one child, after a bus overturned in the Lancaster area Wednesday.

The incident was reported just before 11:20 a.m. at Sierra Highway and Avenue C, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

An 8-year-old boy was said to be among the injured. Some patients were airlifted to a local trauma center and others were transported on the ground.

At least one of the injuries was said to be critical.

Details about what led up to the crash were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

