Several lanes of SB 5 Freeway in Sylmar closed after man fatally struck by vehicle

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A portion of the southbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar has been shut down after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident happened just before 3 p.m. near Balboa Boulevard.

Details are limited, but the fire department said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials said traffic "will be significantly impacted" and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.