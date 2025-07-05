Several people detained during immigration raid at West Hollywood car wash, reports say

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three people, possibly four, were detained Friday morning during an immigration raid at a car wash in West Hollywood, according to reports.

It reportedly happened around 11 a.m. at the Santa Palm Car Wash on Santa Monica Boulevard.

According to the WEHO TIMES, the car wash manager said the agents blocked the driveway, describing the scene as chaotic.

The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Friday afternoon condemning the raids, especially on the 4th of July.

"On this day that marks the birth of our nation and its founding ideals of liberty, opportunity, and justice for all, we at the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce are deeply troubled by the news of the ICE raid that occurred in our community at one of our businesses," read the statement. "These enforcement actions-carried out on the Fourth of July-have sown fear, disrupted families, and shaken the trust that is vital to a thriving local economy.

We are a city built on diversity, creativity, and the contributions of immigrants from all walks of life. Our businesses depend on a workforce that reflects this diversity, and many of our members-whether small business owners or employees-have close ties to immigrant communities. Regardless of political affiliation, we believe in treating every individual with dignity, compassion, and due process under the law."

Eyewitness News has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection for more information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.