Sewage spill keeps 2 miles of beach closed near Ballona Creek

Roughly 14,400 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Ballona Creek between Wednesday and midday Thursday.

A roughly two-mile stretch of coastline in the Marina del Rey and Play del Rey areas remained closed Friday due to a sewage spill.

A roughly two-mile stretch of coastline in the Marina del Rey and Play del Rey areas remained closed Friday due to a sewage spill.

A roughly two-mile stretch of coastline in the Marina del Rey and Play del Rey areas remained closed Friday due to a sewage spill.

A roughly two-mile stretch of coastline in the Marina del Rey and Play del Rey areas remained closed Friday due to a sewage spill.

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. (CNS) -- A roughly two-mile stretch of coastline in the Marina del Rey and Play del Rey areas remained closed Friday due to a sewage spill.

According to the county Department of Public Health, roughly 14,400 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Ballona Creek between Wednesday and midday Thursday, discharging into the ocean. The source of the spill was not immediately released.

Health officials issued a closure order directing people to avoid the ocean water and any wet sand on the beach one mile north and south of Ballona Creek. That encompasses an area stretching from the southern end of Venice Beach, through the Marina del Rey area and south through Dockweiler State Beach.

"The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling beginning (Friday), and the closures will remain in effect until Public Health receives two sampling results indicating that bacteria levels meet health standards,'' according to the agency.

Beach area warnings:

Below is a list of beach area warnings issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18 - 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica - 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach - 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro - The entire swim area.

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20 - 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey - The entire swim area.

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach - The entire swim area.

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach - 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.