Sewage spill keeps 2 miles of beach closed near Ballona Creek

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. (CNS) -- A roughly two-mile stretch of coastline in the Marina del Rey and Play del Rey areas remained closed Friday due to a sewage spill.
According to the county Department of Public Health, roughly 14,400 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Ballona Creek between Wednesday and midday Thursday, discharging into the ocean. The source of the spill was not immediately released.
Health officials issued a closure order directing people to avoid the ocean water and any wet sand on the beach one mile north and south of Ballona Creek. That encompasses an area stretching from the southern end of Venice Beach, through the Marina del Rey area and south through Dockweiler State Beach.
"The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling beginning (Friday), and the closures will remain in effect until Public Health receives two sampling results indicating that bacteria levels meet health standards,'' according to the agency.
City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.