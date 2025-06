Shakira concert at SoFi Stadium postponed to Aug. 4

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Shakira fans will have to wait until August to watch her perform live at SoFi Stadium.

The singer's Friday concert was rescheduled to Monday, August 4. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

It's unclear why the show was pushed back, but the Colombian star has also postponed her shows in San Antonio, Washington D.C. and Boston.