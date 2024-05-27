Shania Twain looks back on incredible career as she launches Vegas residency

Shania Twain is reflecting on her remarkable life and career, including her difficult childhood in Canada and a dangerous encounter at a honky tonk bar.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From classic music videos to record album sales, sold-out concert tours and countless awards, Shania Twain is every bit a music icon.

A special new episode of On The Red Carpet is celebrating Shania's incredible career featuring an intimate interview with the five-time Grammy winner inside the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas where she's performing her classic hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!," "From This Moment On" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" at her residency titled, "Come on Over."

Shania sat down with George Pennacchio to talk about her music and her remarkable life story, including a difficult childhood living in extreme poverty in Canada.

"When I was a child, I always dreamt that the days or the weeks that we didn't have any food, or we didn't have any heat in the middle of winter that somebody would come and save us," she said.

Shania told George about her iconic fashion, which of her famous music videos was her favorite and what she thinks about current top-selling artists like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

She also told a wild story about an incident during her early days in Nashville involving someone pulling a gun in the parking lot outside a honky-tonk bar where she was perfoming.

"It was a new experience for me," Twain said. "In my bars where I grew up singing, they fight all right. But they fist fight."

Watch the full episode of "On The Red Carpet Icons: Shania Twain" in the video above.