Murrieta restaurant co-owner beat cancer before launching thriving eatery, Sharon's Creole Kitchen

Sharon Cunningham was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Today, she is cancer free and Sharon's Creole Kitchen in Murrieta is thriving!

Sharon Cunningham was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Today, she is cancer free and Sharon's Creole Kitchen in Murrieta is thriving!

Sharon Cunningham was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Today, she is cancer free and Sharon's Creole Kitchen in Murrieta is thriving!

Sharon Cunningham was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Today, she is cancer free and Sharon's Creole Kitchen in Murrieta is thriving!

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Sharon Cunningham was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. A few years later, the pandemic shut down her restaurant just days after opening. Today, she is cancer free and Sharon's Creole Kitchen in Murrieta is thriving!

The popular eatery brings the French Quarter to SoCal.

"It's really about family and hospitality," said Zolton Cunningham, Sharon's husband and the restaurant's co-owner.

Zolton said Sharon has shined at family functions since they were young. Everyone wanted a bite of what she was bringing to the party.

"I was always wondering why everybody waited for her to get there before they started eating," he said.

The traditional Creole restaurant has been open since 2020 and serves Sharon's famous family recipes.

Dishes range from big bowls of gumbo and jambalaya to shrimp po' boys and rice and beans.

The owners suggest ordering family style to get a little bit of everything.

They also offer a "two-by-two" option, which includes two pieces of chicken, two pieces of fish and two sides. Another choice is "lagniappe," which is Louisiana French for a little extra.

The fish can be blackened, grilled or fried.

There are also plenty of sides to choose from, including fried okra, candied yams and macaroni and cheese.

Customers can then cleanse their palate with a basket of warm, powdery beignets. They are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside are served with a homemade caramel sauce. The owners suggest dipping them in the juice from the candied yams.

They've had their share of challenges. Zolton says it is a blessing to be business today.

"We take a lot of things to heart. This is a family ran restaurant. My staff are like my children and my brothers," he said. "When somebody calls in and says listen, you guys got to come see this, we love that because we don't just try to give you food we try to give you an experience."

Thank you Debra for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.