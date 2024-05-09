WATCH LIVE

Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill pedestrian who was reportedly struck by 2 vehicles in Victorville

Thursday, May 9, 2024 9:32PM
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies on Thursday shot and killed a pedestrian who reportedly had been struck by two vehicles on a street in Victorville, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available about the shooting, which occurred in the late morning near the intersection of Locust Avenue and Mariposa Road, just east of the 15 Freeway.

The deputies were responding to a report of the two collisions when they arrived at the scene and contacted the pedestrian, identified only as a man, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement provided to ABC7, a spokesperson for the agency said "a lethal force encounter occurred and the pedestrian was struck by gunfire."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation was ongoing.

