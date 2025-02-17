Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Carson

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital after a patrol car and a civilian vehicle collided at an intersection in Carson, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital after a patrol car and a civilian vehicle collided at an intersection in Carson, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital after a patrol car and a civilian vehicle collided at an intersection in Carson, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital after a patrol car and a civilian vehicle collided at an intersection in Carson, authorities said.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital Sunday night after a patrol car and a civilian vehicle collided at an intersection in Carson.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Central Avenue and Dimondale Drive, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said. The deputy was responding to a call for service at the time.

The civilian vehicle struck the driver's side of the deputy's SUV, and air bags were deployed, video from AIR7 showed.

Fellow deputies transported the injured male deputy to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the LASD spokesperson said.

The other driver involved in the collision, who was not injured, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.