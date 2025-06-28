Volunteers clean up LA locations vandalized during protests against immigration raids

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Residents, community leaders and elected officials gathered in three locations in Los Angeles Saturday to help clean up areas that were badly damaged during protests against federal immigration raids.

Volunteers gathered for the beautification efforts -- dubbed "Shine LA" -- at El Pueblo de Los Angeles and Spring Street Park downtown, and Barnsdall Park in Hollywood.

"The fear felt by so many in our city is real, and it's impacting local businesses, families and neighborhoods," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "That's why Angelenos from all over came to Shine LA to El Pueblo, the birthplace of the city, to show that we are united and that we care about our city. We are one year away from people coming from all over the world for the FIFA World Cup, and like we did today by gathering together to revitalize our city, we will show the best of our city for these major upcoming events."

Peaceful protesters help clean up Little Tokyo museum damaged during ICE protest

In the wake of several days of destructive protests in Los Angeles, one particularly unlikely target of the demonstrators is left dealing with extensive damage.

The ongoing wave of immigration enforcement actions began in the Los Angeles area on June 6, touching off weeks of daily protests that resulted in widespread graffiti and property damage, especially in the early days of the raids in the downtown area.

President Donald Trump called in the California National Guard and a small contingent of U.S. Marines to help protect federal buildings in the city.

Bass kicked off Saturday's events at El Pueblo de Los Angeles, joining City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, El Pueblo's Interim General Manager Edgar Garcia, El Pueblo Commission President Liliana Perez and Central City Association CEO Nella McOsker among other community organizations.

The Historic Core Business Improvement District and DTLA Residents Association were among the partner organizations that helped organize Shine LA in the downtown locations.

Residents can sign up for alerts about upcoming Shine LA events at mayor.lacity.gov/ShineLA.