Multiple injuries reported after Mexican Navy boat strikes Brooklyn Bridge during training mission

DUMBO, Brooklyn -- Multiple people were injured after a Mexican Navy boat undergoing a training mission crashed into the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
There is no word on how many people were on board or the exact number of injuries.
The Mexican Navy confirms that their ship Cuauhtémoc was involved.
The Cuauhtémoc, a training ship, was undertaking a maneuver in the East River.
NYPD Harbor Unit and SCUBA is on scene.
All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were shut down, but have since reopened.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.