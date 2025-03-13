Shocking video shows speeding car go airborne before flipping, crashing into yard in Redondo Beach

Shocking surveillance video shows a speeding car in Redondo Beach go airborne before crashing into someone's yard.

Shocking surveillance video shows a speeding car in Redondo Beach go airborne before crashing into someone's yard.

Shocking surveillance video shows a speeding car in Redondo Beach go airborne before crashing into someone's yard.

Shocking surveillance video shows a speeding car in Redondo Beach go airborne before crashing into someone's yard.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video shows a speeding car in Redondo Beach go airborne before flipping right into someone's yard.

Christina Aulicnio's home security cameras recorded the car barreling down Garnet Street early Monday morning.

The vehicle then speeds through an intersection, hits a dip in the road and then launches into the air.

The car quickly flips over in front of a house, landing on its side.

It's unknown if there were any passengers in the car or if anyone was hurt.