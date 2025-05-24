Shooting investigation shuts down all SB lanes of 710 Freeway in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- All southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach are shut down for a shooting investigation as travelers hit the road for the long holiday weekend.

Traffic is being detoured off the freeway at Del Amo Boulevard.

According to California Highway Patrol, a person was found shot in the driver's seat of a Toyota Tacoma shortly before 10 p.m.

Northbound traffic is getting by, but traffic continues to grow in the southbound lanes.

The investigation into who fired the shots is ongoing. Further details about the driver's condition or what exactly led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

