Shooting in La Mirada leaves 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 13900 block of Valley View Avenue, just outside of a Veterans of Foreign Wars post near Rosecrans Avenue.

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Saturday night in La Mirada.

Details are limited, but according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the two men, who have not been identified, were found shot in the parking lot. They were rushed to a hospital where one of them died and the other remains in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and it's unknown if the two victims knew each other. There's also no word on any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.