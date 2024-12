LIVE: Multiple injuries reported after shooting at Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin: Police

Police in Madison, Wisconsin, said they're investigating a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

Multiple injuries have been reported, police said.

The shooter is "down," according to Madison police.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.