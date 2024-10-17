Shot fired during bank robbery in Lake Forest; search underway for suspect

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A gunshot was fired during a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in Lake Forest, and a search was underway for the suspect, authorities said.
No injuries were reporting in the shooting.
Deputies responded shortly after noon to a report of a bank robbery in progress at a Chase branch near the intersection of Portola and Bake parkways, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.
The gunshot was fired before the deputies arrived at the scene, a sheriff's spokesperson said. Investigators could not immediately confirm whether the person who opened fire was the suspect, a security guard, or someone else.
The suspect fled and remained at large, prompting authorities to set up a containment area and launch a search. A description of the person being sought was not available.
Whether any cash was stolen from the bank was unclear.