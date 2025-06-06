Shots fired after dangerous chase in Watts captured on LAPD bodycam video

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New details were revealed about a dangerous pursuit that ended in gunfire on the 105 Freeway back in April.

Los Angeles police released body camera video from the dangerous confrontation on Thursday as the investigation into the shooting continues.

According to LAPD, 36-year-old Osmin Briseno was wanted for child abduction. Officers tried to pull him over in Watts, but he took off, sparking the chase.

The video shows Briseno weaving through traffic with several close calls before driving on the 105 on-ramp at Central and pulling a sudden U-turn.

The suspect, who police say was known to carry firearms, then jumped out of the vehicle with a backpack.

The video shows officers ordering him to drop the backpack, but Briseno replied, telling officers they were going to have to shoot him.

A witness also captured the chaos on cellphone video as Briseno suddenly made a run for it.

Briseno ran off, sparking a brief foot chase. Police said he suddenly stopped, faced an officer, and reached inside the backpack. That's when investigators said one officer opened fire.

He was shot several times but survived and is now facing a long list of charges.

Police noted that after Briseno was taken into custody, no firearms were found at the scene.