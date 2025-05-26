Shots fired during police standoff in Woodland Hills involving chase suspect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shots were fired during a police standoff Monday morning in Woodland Hills involving a woman who led officers on an early morning chase.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the chase began in Van Nuys around 8 a.m.

She was driving a white van and was reportedly armed with a gun and had three dogs inside the vehicle.

The suspect then stopped at a cul-de-sac in the 20900 block of Arcana Road in Woodland Hills.

AIR7 was above the scene and captured the tense standoff. At one point, the woman got out and jumped on the roof of the van, all while holding a gun to her head.

She eventually jumped off and ran onto the porch of a nearby home.

There's when officers reportedly opened fire. It's unclear if the suspect was struck. She was seen rolling around on the ground, according to AIR7 footage.

AIR7 also captured LAPD's SWAT team and paramedics rushing to the scene.

Several residents were also seen being evacuated from their homes by police.

Eyewitness News is following this developing story. Check back for the latest updates.