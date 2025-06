Shots fired at Waymo vehicle in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after shots were fired at a Waymo vehicle in Santa Monica, reportedly leaving one person injured.

The incident happened Sunday night near 2nd Street and Broadway. Video from the scene showed three bullet holes in the passenger window of the autonomous vehicle.

There were reports that the victim may have been a minor, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Additional details about the incident were not available.