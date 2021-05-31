24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Show your pride with the ABC7 Pride Collection and support AIDS Walk LA

Coco Nella believes it's her responsibility to give back
ABC7 will donate its proceeds the sale of the items featured here to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles.
Saturday, June 7, 2025 5:04AM

Walk in style all year long with our ABC7 Pride Collection at abc7.com/shop. Sales from the ABC7 Pride Collection will help raise funds for AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health.

EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY COCO NELLA

As an artist, a queer artist, I feel like I have a social responsibility to give back to the community that I'm in and to participate actively in the well-being of our community.
Local artist Coco Nella
Snow Commerce

ABC7LA PRIDE T-Shirt designed by Coco Nella

  • $26.95

    EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY MIKE HABS

    Local artist celebrates Pride's powerful impact with his design.
    I wanted to create something that celebrated Pride's powerful impact of tolerance, inclusion and acceptance. And the inspiration that is built within the fabric of our culture and our society.
    SoCal muralist Mike Habs
    Snow Commerce

    Pride-themed Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Mike Habs

    • $26.95

      EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY RICKY SENCION

      Local muralist Ricky Sencion hopes to spread love and joy with his Pride Month design
      It will always be joy.
      SoCal muralist Ricky Sencion, describing what he wants people to feel when they see his designs
      Snow Commerce

      Pride-themed Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Ricky Sencion

      • $26.95

        EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY MARISABEL BAZAN

        Local artist Marisabel Bazan hopes to bring joy with her love-themed t-shirts.
        I want to raise people's consciousness, not change it, but raise it to another level.
        Local muralist Marisabel Bazan
        Snow Commerce

        Pride-themed Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Marisabel Bazan

        • $26.95

          Click here to check out all the designs in the ABC7 Pride Collection.

          Sales of ABC7 Pride-logoed merchandise help support AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health.

          All of our merchandise supporting our community partners can be found at abc7.com/shop.

