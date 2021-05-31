Show your pride with the ABC7 Pride Collection and support AIDS Walk LA

ABC7 will donate its proceeds the sale of the items featured here to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles.
Walk in style all year long with our ABC7 Pride Collection at abc7.com/shop. Sales from the ABC7 Pride Collection will help raise funds for AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health.
EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY COCO NELLA
As an artist, a queer artist, I feel like I have a social responsibility to give back to the community that I'm in and to participate actively in the well-being of our community.Local artist Coco Nella
EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY MIKE HABS
I wanted to create something that celebrated Pride's powerful impact of tolerance, inclusion and acceptance. And the inspiration that is built within the fabric of our culture and our society.SoCal muralist Mike Habs
EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY RICKY SENCION
It will always be joy.SoCal muralist Ricky Sencion, describing what he wants people to feel when they see his designs
EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY MARISABEL BAZAN
I want to raise people's consciousness, not change it, but raise it to another level.Local muralist Marisabel Bazan
Click here to check out all the designs in the ABC7 Pride Collection.
All of our merchandise supporting our community partners can be found at abc7.com/shop.
All of our merchandise supporting our community partners can be found at abc7.com/shop.