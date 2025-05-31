Program that offers showers to LA's homeless faces shutdown due to new city budget

The non-profit The Shower of Hope, which provides showers to the homeless, is at risk due to proposed cuts in the new City of Los Angeles budget.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For many, a shower is the way they start the day, but for some it's a rare luxury.

"When people can't take a shower, they start feeling like crap because they look like crap," said Darnell Tanner, who's been using The Shower of Hope trailers for the last three months.

In the last 12 months, local non-profit The Shower of Hope, has provided 37,000 showers to people across Los Angeles County. But due to a new proposed budget by the city of L.A., folks will be left without many options come July 1.

"You know, we're in a huge budget crisis, we understand that," said Mel Tillekeratne, the co-founder and executive director of The Shower of Hope. "But, at the end of the day, taking money away from essential programs is punishing the homeless. It's not their fault the city messed up this budget. It's up to the city to fix it."

According to LAHSA's 2024 homeless count, there are more than 75,000 people living on the street.

Tillekeratne says for many, access to these showers and bathrooms is crucial.

"We all know there's a lot of seniors on our streets, there's a lot of people who are immunocompromised," said Tillekeratne. "For a lot of them, you know when we talk about 37,000 showers we're talking about for most, one shower a week. For them, they're one infection away from end of life."

The Shower of Hope also employs those in need of a second chance. Jamil Howard says after 22 years of prison, this was his chance to give back.

"I see a lot of homeless people walking around and they're like zombies, all they needed was a chance, somewhere to go for some help," said Howard, a shower ambassador for The Shower of Hope. "And they come here and they shower, and right when they're done showering, they're a different person. They light up, they want to be talkative. All they needed was someone to listen."

"When you take a shower, you start your day off right. You know what I'm saying?," said Tanner. "You want to start your day off right, a shower and a good breakfast, that makes your day go right, you know? Positive energy, positive results."

And Tillekeratne says this program shutting down, doesn't just impact those who live on the street.

"In the last two months, we've had two outbreaks of Hepatitis, one outbreak of Typhus. It's not going to be relegated to the homeless community anymore if we take this away," he added. "These people work within our community. If there's another outbreak, we just came out of one pandemic, it is going to be a public health crisis if this service is removed."

Tillekeratne is hoping the city can come up with a solution and find the funding, at least partially, to keep this program alive.