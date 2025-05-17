SI Swimsuit 2025 cover stars shine on the red carpet and speak out on confidence and representation

Salma Hayek, Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan lit up the SI Swimsuit 2025 red carpet. From "feeling confident" to "inspiring" the LGBTQ community, the cover stars reflected on what this milestone means to them.

The "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit 2025 launch party lit up the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City with a red carpet full of star power and four standout cover stars leading the way.

Salma Hayek, Olivia "Livvy" Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan each brought their own brand of confidence, energy and purpose to the celebration, representing a wide range of ages, identities and body types.

"It feels great," Hayek said of landing the cover. "Sometimes life gives you unexpected, delicious moments that you can be afraid of, but if you go for the unexpected adventures, it keeps you full of energy and young." She said she was proud to be "representing women of her age."

Chan made history as the first lesbian woman to grace the "SI Swimsuit" cover. "I hope this will inspire people" in and out of the LGBTQ community, she said.

Dunne, a former elite gymnast turned model, reflected on her rapid rise in the fashion world. "I feel the most confident in myself than I've ever been," she said.

For Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, the moment was deeply personal. "I never thought in a million years I'd be in this position," she said.

Also making a powerful return to the magazine's pages: model and fashion expert Roshumba Williams, who appeared in three stunning swimwear looks in this year's issue. She walked the red carpet in a silver, sparkly, backless LaQuan Smith gown and reflected on her journey since first appearing in SI Swimsuit back in 1990.

Roshumba Williams walked the "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit 2025 red carpet in a backless LaQuan Smith gown, celebrating her new feature in the issue. The fashion expert reflects on what it means to still be a standard of beauty, decades after first appearing in the magazine.

"I was in disbelief that someone that looked like me was considered a standard of beauty," Williams said. "Now, at this age, is still considered a standard of beauty."

She added, "The pictures stood because I'm so unique. I'm so different. There's no one that looks like this and represents this"-natural hair and all.