Sierra Madre restaurant supporting its workers, community members displaced by Eaton Fire

The Only Place in Town owner Michael Kefalas says without the loyal community of Sierra Madre, surviving the Eaton Fire and the pandemic would not have been possible.

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- For a hearty breakfast, lunch and dinner head to The Only Place in Town, which began serving American fare in 1945 and continues to keep the community of Sierra Madre well fed.

"Sierra Madre is a great town, small town, everybody kind of comes together. And we're happy to be here, serving as we can," said Michael Kefalas, the restaurant's co-owner.

Located on Sierra Madre Boulevard in the heart of town, the restaurant offers everything from big juicy bourbon sauced burgers, to banana French toast.

The menu also includes fresh salads, short rib tacos and pretty much anything you can think of.

And when the weather is nice, consider catching the sunset on the patio, with a nice charcuterie board and wine. They sell the boards to-go as well.

Not far from the Eaton Fire burn zone, Kefalas says the last couple of months have been difficult to say the least.

Their kitchen manager and a bus boy lost their homes in the fire.

"Of course they came back and nothing was there so, its emotional," he said.

The Only Place in Town has rallied around them, and worked with an anonymous donor to provide free meals to others who are displaced.

The owner says without this loyal community of Sierra Madre, surviving the pandemic and wildfires would not have been possible.

"Our customers have been very sympathetic. They've been very helpful especially to those affected, so we're very happy to see that," Kefalas said.

The Only Place in Town is open seven days a week, closing early on Sundays.

